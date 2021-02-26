CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

