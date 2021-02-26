CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 412 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.16. 326,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

