CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 4,982 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.77. 94,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,614. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.