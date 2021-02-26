CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $30.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,046.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,933.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,709.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

