CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 659,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

