CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 31,077 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 310.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 305,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,377. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

