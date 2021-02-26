CyberMiles Market Cap Reaches $10.34 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $3.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00370915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,697.87 or 0.99884878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00036647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00116573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

