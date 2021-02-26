D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 272 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.95. The company had a trading volume of 108,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

