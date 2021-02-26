D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.70. 423,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941,526. The company has a market cap of $304.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

