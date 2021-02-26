D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $686.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,091,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $826.10 and its 200 day moving average is $568.14. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.02, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.