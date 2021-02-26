D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,538. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average of $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $260.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

