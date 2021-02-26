D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 14,825 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

