D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 10,864 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.95. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

