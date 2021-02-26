D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 1.9% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,738. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.