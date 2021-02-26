D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 145.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,244 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $54.35. 669,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698,891. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

