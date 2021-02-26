D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 29,025 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKT traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

