D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 604 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,775,000 after purchasing an additional 214,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $23,491,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

