DA Davidson Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $275.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $214.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $314.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 2.52.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $471,966.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,928.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total value of $4,573,988.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,910,494 shares of company stock worth $728,246,359 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 428.7% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

