DA Davidson Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $75.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $60.24 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.