Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.41 ($78.13).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €65.93 ($77.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.65. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €67.61 ($79.54). The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.