Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) vs. Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Head to Head Contrast

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicox has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Nicox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $6.17 billion 1.36 $555.19 million N/A N/A Nicox $9.25 million 20.05 -$21.19 million ($0.69) -8.03

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox.

Profitability

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Nicox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 10.18% 4.50% 0.24% Nicox N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Daiwa Securities Group and Nicox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Daiwa Securities Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Nicox on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 168 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and a call center. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of stock, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products primarily to institutional investors, investors of business, and financial and public-interest corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in the loans, private equity, and real estate, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource investment activities. It also offers research and consulting, information systems, banking, insurance, wrap account, inheritance-related, and other support services; and engages in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A., an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion. The company also develops NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and NCX 4251, a patented formulation of fluticasone propionate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Its research product pipeline includes NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors. The company has collaborations with Bausch + Lomb and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nicox S.A. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Valbonne, France.

