David Loasby Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

David Loasby lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of MGM opened at $37.35 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,755 shares of company stock worth $3,254,045. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

