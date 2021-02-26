DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,312 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $31,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in DaVita by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in DaVita by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.23. 5,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,375. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

