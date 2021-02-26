DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

