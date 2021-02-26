Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.26, but opened at C$0.30. Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 428,940 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$34.04 million and a P/E ratio of -12.25.

Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) Company Profile (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Jet Gold Corp.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.