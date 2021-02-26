DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $352,871.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.00489486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00068165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00081620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00074640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00469732 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org.

DeFiner Token Trading

