Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Delek US from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.03.

NYSE:DK opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Delek US by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

