Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Deluxe worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Deluxe by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

