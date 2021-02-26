Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.00 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.83. 60,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,906. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,621,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $108,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,408.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

