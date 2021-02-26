Dent Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $156.44 million and $17.65 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00697876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00033123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003737 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,593,741,315 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.