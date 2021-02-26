Desjardins Boosts Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $5.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price upped by Desjardins from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE CPG opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.