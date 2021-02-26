Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $76.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TJX. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.87. 120,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,625. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,794,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $122,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,485 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.