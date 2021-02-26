Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.78 ($18.57).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €14.37 ($16.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.19. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

