Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,626.18 ($112.70).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,985 ($91.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,471.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,982.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

