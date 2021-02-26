Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $850.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

