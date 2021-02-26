Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 12,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 6,074 call options.

Shares of DB opened at $12.75 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

