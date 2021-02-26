Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.03 ($23.56).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €14.97 ($17.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,706,408 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.