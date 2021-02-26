Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.03 ($23.56).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.97 ($17.61) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

