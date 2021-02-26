DeVault (DVT) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $17,102.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeVault has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006527 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005767 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000111 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 396,321,230 coins and its circulating supply is 379,982,173 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

