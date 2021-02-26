Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 123,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

