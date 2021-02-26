Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,889 ($37.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,966.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,791.86. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). In the last three months, insiders bought 831 shares of company stock worth $2,483,008.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.