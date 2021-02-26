Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

