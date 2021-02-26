Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Up 5.9%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. 2,542,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,406,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of Digital Ally stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of Digital Ally stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Digital Ally in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 476,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

