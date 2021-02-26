Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s stock price fell 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.15 and last traded at $70.16. 1,174,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 522,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 84.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

