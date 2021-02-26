Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN)’s share price fell 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.74. 2,860,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,807,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace stock. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

