Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Director Sells $463,650,000.00 in Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 876,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496,152 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

