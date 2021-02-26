Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DISCA. Barclays lowered Discovery from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.29.

Discovery stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $13,771,771.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,867.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 95,570 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

