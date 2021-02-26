DMScript Price Hits $0.0454 on Major Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 87% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One DMScript token can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00483376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00080287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00456754 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com.

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.