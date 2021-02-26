Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Up 6.2%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.22. 495,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,174,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Dogness (International) Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.