Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Impressive market traction of Dolby Cinema technology is proving to be a major profit churner for Dolby. The company believes that surging demand for premium viewing experiences will fuel growth for Dolby Cinema over the long haul. Its growth strategy stands on three pillars — advancing the science of sight and sound, providing creative solutions and delivering superior experiences. Increasing content and devices in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, coupled with growth in Dolby Cinema’s footprint, are likely to drive business. However, escalating cost of sales has been a concern for Dolby. Lower cinema product sales due to the pandemic and the price-sensitive entertainment industry are headwinds. Increased adoption of proprietary sound technologies might lead to severe competition in the global arena, threatening Dolby’s market share.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLB. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of DLB opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $98.07.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,047,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

